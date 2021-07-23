Mississippi rural health clinics receive over $4M for vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, leaders with the Biden Administration announced $4,309,023 has been provided to support vaccination efforts in rural Mississippi health clinics as COVID-19 cases spike in the state due to the Delta variant.

The funds will go to 87 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) who will use the money for outreach efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

HRSA is making grant awards to RHCs based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing approximately $49,500 per clinic site.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the funds that will go to the rural health clinics across the country:

State Name Abbreviation Total Funding Number of RHCs Alabama AL $2,476,450 50 Arkansas AR $2,922,211 59 Arizona AZ $990,580 20 California CA $5,893,951 119 Colorado CO $792,464 16 Florida FL $2,872,682 58 Georgia GA $2,080,218 42 Hawaii HI $297,174 6 Iowa IA $3,367,972 68 Idaho ID $346,703 7 Illinois IL $5,844,422 118 Indiana IN $2,179,276 44 Kansas KS $2,575,508 52 Kentucky KY $6,379,712 130 Louisiana LA $4,061,378 82 Massachusetts MA $148,587 3 Maryland MD $49,529 1 Maine ME $1,337,283 27 Michigan MI $5,250,074 106 Minnesota MN $1,882,102 38 Missouri MO $6,092,067 123 Mississippi MS $4,309,023 87 Montana MT $990,580 20 North Carolina NC $941,051 19 North Dakota ND $1,238,225 25 Nebraska NE $2,824,095 60 New Hampshire NH $247,645 5 New Mexico NM $247,645 5 Nevada NV $396,232 8 New York NY $1,584,928 32 Ohio OH $1,337,283 27 Oklahoma OK $1,683,986 34 Oregon OR $2,595,508 53 Pennsylvania PA $643,877 13 South Carolina SC $841,993 17 South Dakoka SD $396,232 8 Tennessee TN $2,971,740 60 Texas TX $7,033,118 142 Virginia VA $2,129,747 43 Vermont VT $49,529 1 Washington WA $2,674,566 54 Wisconsin WI $3,120,327 63 West Virginia WV $1,783,044 36 Wyoming WY $119,058 3