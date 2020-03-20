Mississippi resident dies at St. Tammany Hospital from COVID-19

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Friday morning, LDH announced the death of Mississippi resident who was being treated for coronavirus in Louisiana.
St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper released the following statement:
“We learned of the COVID-19 death of a Mississippi resident being treated in a St. Tammany area hospital. On behalf of St. Tammany Parish, I offer sincere condolences to the Pickens’ family, as they deal with this tragic loss,” said Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President. “I want to remind citizens to continue to help us ‘flatten the curve,’ and continue to exercise preventative measures like handwashing, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings, and taking personal responsibility. My primary concern continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our citizens.”