Mississippi resident dies at St. Tammany Hospital from COVID-19

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Beginning at midnight Friday evening the U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will be closed to all non-essential travel to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which the White House likened to a “war” during a briefing Monday morning.

“We announce today the Canada and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential trade across our shared border both countries know the importance of working together to stop the spread of the virus,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “We’re glad to have these friends working side by side in the fight.”