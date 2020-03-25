Mississippi reports 2nd confirmed death from coronavirus

Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer at the Mississippi State Department of Health, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on “Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Health Department says the state has its second confirmed death from the new coronavirus.

The department announced the man’s death Wednesday. He was from Holmes County, was 60-65 years old and had underlying health conditions. The department says he died while hospitalized.

Because testing for the virus is not widely available, it’s unclear whether the virus has caused other deaths in the state and has not been detected.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday issued an executive order that says “nonessential” gatherings of 10 or more people should be avoided.

Reeves is not ordering people to stay home.