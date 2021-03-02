Mississippi mask mandate lifted, Governor Tate Reeves announces on social media

FLOWOOD, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce changes to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

According to Gov. Reeves, Mississippi hospitalizations and case numbers have “plummeted,” and the vaccine is being “rapidly distributed.”

The above information prompted him to lift all Mississippi mask mandates. Additionally, businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules.

This change will take effect on March 3.

Just hours before that announcement, the Governor also posted on Twitter that “thousands of COVID vaccine appointments are available right now.”

Earlier in the day, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the same announcement, allowing Texas businesses to open at 100% capacity, with no mask mandates in place.

And in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state would be moving into Phase III on March 3. Read more on Louisiana’s restrictions here.