Mississippi health leaders provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a news conference on Wednesday to remind people that COVID-19 is still an issue.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the best way to prevent the virus is to get vaccinated. He said those 65 and older are still the most vulnerable.

The most recent cases in the state have been primarily from younger, unvaccinated people, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. He said Mississippi has some of the lowest COVID-19 numbers in the nation, but the state ranks the lowest when it comes to vaccines.

Dobbs and Byers both discussed the Delta variant in the United States. They said 29 cases have been identified in Mississippi.