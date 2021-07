JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Tuesday, July 20, to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Edney are expected to discuss the increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and limited ICU capacity.

The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m.