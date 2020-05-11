Mississippi Governor rolls back some restrictions

BILOXI – Some Mississippi residents will be able to get a haircut starting today thanks to a rollback of coronavirus restrictions.

Some residents protest that Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves hasn’t done enough to loosen up coronavirus restrictions.

Reeves says hair salons, barber shops, and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen today.

The moves come as Mississippi officials on Sunday reported nine new deaths and 123 new cases. That pushed the total number of cases above 9,500 and the total number of deaths to 430.