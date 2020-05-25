Mississippi Gov. extends ‘safer at home’ order

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Friday said his statewide “safer at home” order had been extended to June 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mississippi’s health department figures show the number of coronavirus cases in the state has surpassed 13,000, with more than 1,600 in long-term care facilities.

The figures on the state health department show Mississippi has recorded at least 616 coronavirus-related deaths as of Friday night. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 433.

That number has been as low as 406 and as high as 462 in the past week.