Mississippi declared Major Disaster, public assistance available

PEARL, MS – On April 5, Mississippi’s Major Disaster Declaration was approved by President Trump. This request covers all counties for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At this time 142 entities within the state of Mississippi have applied for Public Assistance.

During a Presidential Disaster Declaration, Public Assistance programs can help provide federal grants to local and state governments, as well as certain non-profit organizations.

This is not for individuals. Individual Assistance is still under review by FEMA.

FEMA provides the following guidance on the types of emergency protective measures that may be eligible under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program in accordance with the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in order to ensure that resource constraints do not inhibit efforts to respond to this unprecedented disaster.

FEMA GUIDANCE:

Eligible Assistance

Under the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration described above, FEMA may provide assistance for emergency protective measures including, but not limited to, the following, if not funded by the HHS/CDC or other federal agency. While some activities listed may be eligible for funding through HHS/CDC, final reimbursement determinations will be coordinated by HHS and FEMA. FEMA will not duplicate any assistance provided by HHS/CDC):

Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety : Emergency Operation Center costs Learn more at fema.gov/public-assistance-policy-and-guidance March 19, 2020 | 2 of 3 Training specific to the declared event Disinfection of eligible public facilities Technical assistance to state, tribal, territorial or local governments on emergency management and control of immediate threats to public health and safety



Emergency medical care : Non‐deferrable medical treatment of infected persons in a shelter or temporary medical facility Related medical facility services and supplies Temporary medical facilities and/or enhanced medical/hospital capacity (for treatment when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near term and cannot accommodate the patient load or to quarantine potentially infected persons) Use of specialized medical equipment Medical waste disposal Emergency medical transport



: Medical sheltering (e.g. when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near future and cannot accommodate needs) All sheltering must be conducted in accordance with standards and/or guidance approved by HHS/CDC and must be implemented in a manner that incorporates social distancing measures Non‐congregate medical sheltering is subject to prior approval by FEMA and is limited to that which is reasonable and necessary to address the public health needs of the event, is pursuant to the direction of appropriate public health officials and does not extend beyond the duration of the Public Health Emergency

(e.g. when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near future and cannot accommodate needs) Household pet sheltering and containment actions related to household pets in accordance with CDC guidelines

Purchase and distribution of food, water, ice, medicine, and other consumable supplies, to include personal protective equipment and hazardous material suits

Movement of supplies and persons

Security and law enforcement

Communications of general health and safety information to the public

Search and rescue to locate and recover members of the population requiring assistance

Reimbursement for state, tribe, territory and/or local government force account overtime costs