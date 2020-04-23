Mississippi city revises limit on drive-up church amid virus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has changed its policy that banned drive-up church services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Greenville now says services are OK with windows rolled up. The city is facing two freedom-of-religion lawsuits. The U.S. attorney general is siding with a church in one of the lawsuits over the city’s original ban on drive-up church services.

The Greenville City Council made changes Tuesday _ the first time it had met since Mayor Errick D. Simmons promised revisions to the policy.

The new policy erases any distinction between drive-up worship services and other types of drive-up interactions, including picking up food at restaurants.