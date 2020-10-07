Michelle Obama thanks White House staff, Secret Service: ‘My heart goes out to everyone’

Former first lady Michelle Obama thanked front-line White House employees and Secret Service agents in a recorded message Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to everyone touched by this virus, from those at the White House, especially the Secret Service and residence staff whose service ought never be taken for granted, to all those names and stories most of us will unfortunately never know,” Obama said.

A new report Tuesday revealed more than 120 front-line workers in the U.S. Capitol complex have tested positive—or are presumed positive—for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Roll Call.

Roll Call reports the numbers were confirmed by House Admin GOP Spokesperson Ashley Phelps.

Included in the count of 123 Capitol complex employees are 46 Capitol Police employees, 42 Architect of the Capitol employees and 35 contractors working on the Cannon Building renovation project, according to Roll Call.

How bad has COVID impacted Washington? It forced the Senate to call off lawmaking as three GOP senators tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

So great was the threat posed by COVID-19 that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called off floor proceedings for the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The hearings are still slated to begin Oct. 12.