Michaels craft stores survey finds uptick in creativity during COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Governor John Bel Edwards hinted Thursday at mask requirements for businesses after his current stay at home order ends next week.

“If you want to successfully open your business, you need to be protecting people from COVID-19,” said Gov. Edwards. “And they are gonna expect to see the cashier is wearing a mask. If we get back to where you have dining on premises, that the waiters and the waitresses are wearing a mask. People stocking the shelves should be wearing a mask. Otherwise, you run the risk that people are not gonna come in your store.”