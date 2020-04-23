Michaels craft stores survey finds uptick in creativity during COVID-19

Michaels conducted a survey that reveals an increase in creativity and DIY culture among consumers during the pandemic. Why are consumers crafting more? To stay busy, reduce anxiety, and support those on the front line.
The survey found:
- Nearly 138 million Americans have looked to a creative project to stay busy right now, ranging from arts and crafts projects, home improvement work and re-decorating
- Sixty-five percent of Americans are feeling more inspired to take on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects during time spent isolating at home
- Of survey participants who are more inspired – the top five reasons to take on creative projects are to keep busy (71%), fight boredom (54%), reduce anxiety (53%) and try something new (47%)
- 73% of makers were either somewhat or very interested in making supplies to help during the COVID-19 crisis, with people buying over 3,000 sewing machines, 160,000 pieces of fabric to make masks and 70,000 bandanas