Michaels craft stores launches same-day delivery

LOUSIANA – This week, Michaels craft stores launched contactless same-day delivery for online orders in Louisiana.

The contactless same-day delivery will be applicable to orders placed before 1 p.m. local time and to delivery locations within 10 miles of a Michaels store. Same day delivery will be offered at $14.99 for orders less than $100 and $7.99 for orders $100 or higher.

In addition to same-day delivery, Michaels is continuing its buy online and curbside pickup program. Available until 6 p.m., customers can order their supplies online, and upon receiving an email confirmation, head to their local retail store where they can call on arrival and have their order brought to their vehicle ensuring a contactless pickup experience.

Michaels is taking additional measures to emphasize the safety of their Michaels team members and consumers, otherwise known as “makers”. To emphasize the health and safety of employees, Michaels is committed to providing PPE to all employees who continue working through this challenging time.

Michaels also uncovered new data by a survey they conducted that reveals an increase in creativity and DIY culture among consumers. Click here for more info.