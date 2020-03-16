Mississippi casinos to close at midnight

On Monday, the Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered the temporary closure of all casinos in the state of Mississippi as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

IP Casino Resort and Spa will close tonight, March 16, by midnight. This closure will impact all public operations, including the casino, hotel, restaurants, spa, and meeting and entertainment venues. We do not have an anticipated re-opening date at this time.

Customers with reservations or events scheduled at the IP during the closure period should refer to our website www.ipbiloxi.com, to guest’s B Connected account or call (888) 946-2847 for information and assistance.

We will provide additional updates as they become available.

MGM Resorts International announced its decision on Monday to temporarily close its two Mississippi properties, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Gold Strike Casino Resort, until further notice.

The closure will start on Tuesday, March 17.

“Our highest priority remains the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees. We will work to mitigate the impact this will have on our employees, partners and communities,” said MGM Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will continue monitoring the situation and announce plans for reopening when appropriate.”