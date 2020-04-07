Metairie’s The Dog Stop is offering help to healthcare workers and first responders

Metairie, La. – As an essential business The Dog Stop in Metairie remains open during this trying time and is giving healthcare workers and first responders a 50% discount on daycare and boarding, but everyone is welcome at the 10,000 square foot facility.

The indoor and outdoor facility is located at 3201 Transcontinental Dr. in Metairie.

Allen Krake, The Dog Stop & Supreme Automotive owner, commented, “We are all in the middle of uncertainty, and our healthcare workers and first responders are among the most at risk. The Dog Stop offers discounted daycare services to keep their furry loved safe and happy while they are out there helping to keep all of our loved ones safe.”

More information can be found at thedogtstop.com.