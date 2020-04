METAIRIE, LA – On Tuesday, Trader Joe’s announced the temporary closing of their Veterans Blvd. location.

The store closing is a result of two employees testing positive for coronavirus. The store will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while it is properly cleaned and sanitized.

The following statement was posted on the Trader Joe’s website.

To Our Valued Customers:

At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication. With this in mind, we have temporarily closed some stores for precautionary cleaning and sanitization related to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts.

Today, the following stores are closed for thorough cleaning and sanitization. While we are working hard to get each store open as soon as possible, we continue to have a good supply of product available in neighboring stores, and encourage you to visit our locations page to find a nearby store ready to welcome you. Thank you for trusting us with your grocery shopping.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED FOR CLEANING

Arlington, VA – Trader Joe’s on 1109 N Highland St

A Crew Member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on March 29, 2020.

Metairie, LA – Trader Joe’s on 2949 Veterans Blvd

Two Crew Members have tested positive for COVID-19; the latest date on which one of these Crew Members was in the store is March 23, 2020.