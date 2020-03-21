Members of the Coronavirus Task Force provide an update from the White House

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Mardi Gras 2020
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes
Top Stories
Pence says he and wife will be tested for coronavirus
Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems
Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Blue Bell Releases Newest Flavor, Cookie Dough Overload
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
No shortage of sunshine and fresh air
Video
Top Stories
Beer brewery brews hand sanitizer
Video
Time change, a super full moon, and Friday the 13th all in one week: What does it mean?
Video
Rainy day blues? Cheer up with these ‘inside’ items!
Spring Forward drives this guy cockoo
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Jenkins: “New Orleans like family”
Top Stories
Burton, back: Saints sign veteran fullback
Top Stories
Saints, Peat agree on 5-year contract
Lakers, Celtics players test positive for coronavirus
NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts
Ed-itorial: NFC South, in one day, gets a lot tougher
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard
City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates
Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions
Latest Coronavirus News
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force provide an update from the White House
Coronavirus
by:
WGNO Web Desk
Posted:
Mar 21, 2020 / 05:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 21, 2020 / 05:22 PM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Edwards says hospitals in Orleans and Jefferson could fail within 7 to 10 days
Video
Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
NEW VIDEO — NOPD strictly enforcing Stay Home Mandate on Mid City’s Bayou St John
Video
NOPD seeking person of interest in fatal Bourbon St. hit-and-run
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
Company working to give free shoes to healthcare workers
Pence says he and wife will be tested for coronavirus
Latest News
FDA approves new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes
Pence says he and wife will be tested for coronavirus
Nursing home outbreaks lay bare chronic industry problems
Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
Legendary country singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Dr. Rachel answers questions about the coronavirus
Video
More News