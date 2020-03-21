Members of the Coronavirus Task Force provide an update from the White House

(WKBN) - With concerns about COVID-19 spreading, many people are taking extra precautions.

In the video above, you can see how to make your own hand sanitizer from home.

Jessica Gonzalez walked WKBN through the steps. She said it is a great project to do at home with kids, as well as a way to save money. The process is easy, affordable and quick.

Although you should continue to wash your hands regularly, using hand sanitizer can help kill germs and help prevent the spread of bacteria.