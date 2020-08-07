Member of Dutchtown High School tests positive for the coronavirus

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – Another school in the area has a been hit by the coronavirus.

One person at Dutchtown High School is now quarantining after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

Dutchtown High School Principal Carli A. Francois sent this letter out to school members:

Faculty & Staff, We just learned today that an individual at Dutchtown High School tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts of the individual (defined as spending 15 minutes or more within a six-foot radius) have been notified and will follow guidelines to quarantine per the Office of Public Health. If you have been on campus recently but were not notified, that means you have no need to quarantine. As always, you should self-monitor and remain at home if you experience the following: fever (100.4 or higher), chills, muscle pain (achy), shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell. As we begin our work next week to prepare for students on August 10th, please know that we will be following all guidelines to ensure a safe workplace. That includes daily temperature checks, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, wearing face coverings, and maintaining social distancing. This is just one of the many challenges we will have to overcome this school year. As you know, information about a person’s health is strictly confidential. Thank you in advance for handling this information with sensitivity and professionalism. As always, I am grateful to be Griffin.

Carli A. Francois

Principal Dutchtown High School

This comes after 19 Zachary School District teachers were forced to go into quarantine because of the coronavirus.