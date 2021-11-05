Meet Max: Ochsher Lafayette General vaccinates first 5-year-old for COVID

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today kicked off Ochsner Lafayette General’s first day of administering the vaccine to kids ages 5-11.

Usually, when you walk into a vaccination center you see your normal set-up: a registration area, vaccination area, and a waiting area. At the Domingue Center, kids ages 5-11 have an entire area set up just for them with cartoon characters, fun colors, and toys — all to make sure the vaccination process goes as smooth as possible for kids ages 5-11 receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Now that younger kids are eligible to receive the vaccine, Ochsner health care workers are doing whatever it takes to make sure there are no hindrances.

“We want it to be as fun as we can for the children,” said Ochsner’s Karen Wyble.



During the vaccination process, parents are required to sign a consent form four separate times to make sure the right child is being given the right dose. The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and up has a purple cap, while the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 has an orange cap.

Wyble says the pediatric center is color-coded to fit that description.



“The reason for that is we want to be sure that we are vaccinating the right dose for the right age group 5-11, explained Wyble.



Max, is the first five-year-old to be vaccinated by Ocnsher Lafayette General. He was excited to receive what he calls his “special shot.” He was very brave but still made sure to stay close to mom. Before taking the vaccine, Max needed the encouragement of a fifth-grader who received his shot just moments before.



After some consideration, he finally received his first COVID shot.

His mother, Melany Champagne, says she’s proud he was brave enough to go through with it.

“Thank you to the community of people who took the time out to make him feel comfortable,” said Champagne.



Now that kids can get the COVID vaccine, they are eligible for the “shot for 100” campaign. Patients must receive the vaccine at participating community-based sites.