Medical officials: Acadiana again leads state in rise in COVID-19 infections

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Region 4, which is Acadiana, is once again leading the state in new COVID-19 infections.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 13,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lafayette Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, state regional medical director, said it is too early to measure the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday in a rise in cases, but she urged the public to remain vigilant.

With the future distribution of a vaccine “there is end in sight,” she said. “But it not going to get us through the holiday season.”

Stefanski was joined Tuesday at LCG’s press conference by Dr. Henry Kaufman, Our Lady of Lourdes’ chief medical director, and Dr. Steve Reese with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Our Lady of Lourdes has seen a tripling of inpatient cases in the last three weeks, Kaufman said. The main campus’ ICU remains full and the medical center has been forced to restrict some elective surgeries.

Following basic health-safety guidelines remains the underlying message to the public. “Mask wearing is critical,” he said. “We can’t be flippant and cavalier.”

Reese said the number of hospitalizations has leveled at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in recent days, which is a good thing. However, there has been a spike in deaths, he said.

Reese said all 14 COVID-19 patients in the medical center’s ICU remained on ventilators as of Tuesday, which Stefanski called “the last line of defense.”