MDOT continues coordinating COVID-19 vaccination transportation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the agency will continue its support for a statewide initiative that helps neighbors schedule free rides to local COVID-19 vaccination sites.

MDOT’s toll-free line, 1-866-813-3616, offers information and referrals for transportation to vaccination sites by connecting callers to a designated regional call center.

When contacting the toll-free number, the caller will be able to select their scheduled vaccination site from a menu of six options; Delta Area, Golden Triangle Area, Northeast Area, Central Area, Southern Area and Southwest Area. Once the region is selected, the caller will be connected to the designated call center for the ride to be scheduled within 24-48 hours. For evening and weekend calls, every effort will be made to confirm scheduled trips by the next business day.

The menu will also include an information option for questions and referrals through MDOT’s Public Transit Division. To reach the Public Transit Division contact them directly at (601) 359-7800.