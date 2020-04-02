Mayor of Kenner says Meals on Wheels will help limit grocery trips for the elderly

KENNER, LA. – Mayor Ben Zahn announced that meals for seniors delivered on Thursdays by the Jefferson Council on Aging through the Meals on Wheels Program are now being supplemented with additional food to try to limit the number of trips necessary for groceries.

“We know that seniors are at higher risk for serious complications if they get the coronavirus,” Mayor Zahn said. “Meals on Wheels PLUS is a way to provide additional food once a week to seniors who are rightly hesitant to leave their homes during this emergency period.”

The Jefferson Council on Aging delivers meals five days a week to eligible seniors who are homebound and to congregate seniors who attend social events at Council on Aging locations such as the Kenner facility.

The Meals on Wheels PLUS will take place every Thursday as long as personnel are available to make the deliveries, Mayor Zahn said.

With the help of CRC Global Solutions, Thursday’s daily meal for about 220 in the Metairie/Kenner area – with about 150 of those in Kenner – included bananas, cabbage, nectarines and butter. The delivery also included flowers to lift the spirits of our seniors.

Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato also helped by providing an additional meal for seniors.

“As a community, we can make it through this difficult time by following all of the health guidelines and helping others whenever possible,” Mayor Zahn said.