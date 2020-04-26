Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow bored residents

HONOLULU (AP) — When a curfew goes into effect each night for a county in Hawaii, the mayor gets bored. Just like other residents stuck at home obeying the curfew he put into effect to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami turns to social media for entertainment.

He’s been posting videos on social media doing things like dancing and dyeing Easter eggs. And people are loving it.

Even before Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order, Kawakami implemented a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.