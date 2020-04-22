Mayor Cantrell thanks Siemens Foundation for $150K grant to local health centers

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell thanked the Siemens Foundation for the $150,000 grant to the Marillac Community Health Centers/DePaul Community Health Centers in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The City of New Orleans needs to leverage every partnership to aid in our response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Every day it seems we see our local, state and national partners coming together to help us in our fight to protect our people, flatten the curve, and improve the health of our residents. We are incredibly grateful to the Siemens Foundation for the $150,000 commitment to the DePaul Community Health Centers, formerly Daughters of Charity Health Centers,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We recognize Siemens’ commitment to social equity, especially in light of the vulnerable residents affected by this outbreak.”

The community healthcare organization is one of 12 receiving financial support from the non-profit organization established by Siemens USA. Aligning with its dedication to social equity, the Siemens Foundation is committing a total of $1.5 million to supporting these critical healthcare providers so they can continue serving their communities when they are needed most. The center is free to use the funding as it deems necessary in response to the crisis.

“As the COVID-19 crisis disproportionately threatens lower-income and medically underserved communities, it’s important for us to support the institutions that sustain our social compact,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation. “Community health centers and their staff are on the front lines providing basic primary care every day and they now play an especially critical role in our medical services infrastructure when emergency services and hospital settings are overwhelmed. Vital services like these are paramount to supporting equity across America.”