NEW ORLEANS – On April 15, Mayor LaToya Cantrell filed a proclamation with the Civil District Court continuing her March 16 proclamation that prohibits gatherings.

The proclamation continuance is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the mayor’s office, the city’s stay-at-home order will now officially be lifted at 6:00 a.m. on May 16.

These actions can be lifted at any time should the circumstances surrounding the pandemic change.

You can read Mayor Cantrell’s proclamation here.