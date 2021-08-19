Mayor Cantrell signs an executive order establishing COVID-19 safety practices for city employees

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell took further steps regarding the COVID-19 surge.

Mayor Cantrell filed an Executive Order that will go into effect today, Aug. 19, which requires all City employees and public-facing personnel to submit proof of vaccination or receive routine COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

The Executive Order outlines more specifics including, but not limited to, the purpose, requirements, definitions, implementations, and future requirements.

Attached is the Executive Order below: