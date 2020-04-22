Mayor Cantrell reminds residents to wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of COVID-19

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is reminding residents and businesses of the critical importance of using face coverings while conducting essential business:

“Cover your face when you are in public. This is not optional and it’s not a request — it is a serious matter of life-and-death,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Wearing masks saves lives. Wearing a face covering when you are in public, conducting essential business, is critical to slowing the transmission of COVID-19 and continuing to bend the curve. Employees at our essential businesses must wear masks. Customers must wear masks. It’s simple, it’s serious, and it can save lives.”

Data suggests that many who are infected with COVID-19 are not symptomatic. For that reason, the New Orleans Health Department STRONGLY RECOMMENDS that all members of the public wear cloth face coverings when doing essential activities, like grocery shopping or going to an essential job.

It is especially important for essential workers, like grocery or pharmacy clerks, to wear face coverings as they are coming into contact with many people throughout the day.

It is not required to wear a face covering while doing personal recreation outdoors, however, you must maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people and avoid gathering in groups.



Request face coverings:

Essential businesses in need of face coverings for their employees can request them through sewdat.com. Volunteer mask makers have donated hundreds of masks.

Additionally, Hanes donated more than 150,000 cloth face coverings to the City of New Orleans. Those will be distributed to the public through the SewDat initiative and at other food and supply distribution sites around Orleans Parish.

At this time, you should not be purchasing medical grade masks, which are in short supply. It is extremely important that surgical and N95 masks are reserved for those who need them most and have the highest risk of infection, like medical professionals and healthcare workers.



Use face coverings safely

Wear cloth face coverings, such as one made with a bandana or scarf, or make your own using fabric.

Do not touch the face covering while wearing it.

Before putting it on and when you are ready to remove, wash your hands thoroughly before handling.

Wash face coverings after each use.

Store in a clean plastic bag.

Face coverings are a minimal level of protection. It is still imperative that you stay home except for essential needs and always avoid close contact with others.

