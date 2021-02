NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to depart New Orleans Thursday to travel to Washington D.C. and meet with President Joe Biden on Friday, Feb. 12.

Mayor Cantrell will be among a small group of mayors and governors invited by President

Biden to discuss the importance of state and local funds in the next stimulus and relief package currently being considered by Congress.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the White House at 11:15 a.m. EST Friday.