Mayor Cantrell issues statement on two new presumptive-positive coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell released the following statement regarding the two new presumptive-positive cases of patients believed to be infected with COVID-19 virus.

“We are closely monitoring the updated information from the state health department, and remain in tight coordination with our partners on the local, state and federal level,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “The two new diagnoses are serious news, but not unexpected. Our public health leaders and our public safety leadership are actively reviewing next steps, and will provide guidance regarding potential changes and cancellations for public events once more information is known.”

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced two additional presumptive-positive cases of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, today, bringing the total to three cases in Orleans Parish.

LDH will send the presumptive-positive test to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for final confirmation of COVID-19. Because of the reliability of the test, LDH will move forward assuming the test is positive and take actions to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread. As with the first presumptive-positive case, the Office of Public Health’s epidemiology team has begun an investigation of people who have come in close contact with the patients. The New Orleans Health Department will assist with contact tracing as needed.

The City of New Orleans has been preparing for the possibility of local cases since early January and is coordinating closely with partners at the local, regional, state and federal level. Last week, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness hosted a tabletop exercise testing response plans in the event of an outbreak in New Orleans, some of which are now being implemented.

The City is communicating with its employees to encourage healthy practices, preparing leave and remote work policies, and communicating with community stakeholders, including healthcare providers, long-term care facilities, schools, houses of worship, and businesses to ensure they have the most up-to-date information. The City also continues to be in regular contact with special event organizers during this quickly evolving situation.

The NOHD encourages residents and visitors to take the following precautions to protect themselves and prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Stay home if you are sick and cover your cough.

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Avoiding close contact (within six feet) with those who are sick.

Businesses should be implementing sick leave and work-from-home policies.

Industry-specific guidance is available at ready.nola.gov.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty about COVID-19, it is clear that elderly individuals and those with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk for severe infection. As a precaution, NOHD recommends that elderly individuals and those with chronic medical conditions reconsider travel and avoid large public gatherings. All residents are encouraged to take care of your vulnerable loved ones—if you’re sick, do not come into close contact with seniors or people with chronic medical issues.

If you have symptoms including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. Do not go to the doctor without calling first. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652. If you are severely ill and you think you need hospitalization, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

More information is available at ready.nola.gov. Residents and visitors are also encouraged to text COVIDNOLA to 888777 for updates.