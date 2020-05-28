Mayor Cantrell issues statement on S.B. 189; Local governments cut out of COVID-19 funding

NEW ORLEANS — Today, Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on S.B. 189, currently under consideration at the Louisiana Legislature. In its current form, the bill threatens to cut off local governments from critically needed COVID-19 relief funds in the midst of a global pandemic.

“We are in a crisis, and our people need and deserve all the help we can get. This is not the time for politics in the legislature to get in the way of protecting the residents we were all elected to serve,” said Mayor Cantrell.

“Local governments — specifically in Orleans and in Jefferson Parish — were at the forefront of this crisis, and our people have suffered the worst at the epicenter of this pandemic. The current version of this bill would yank away desperately needed funds from local governments. The health of our people, and the health of our economy, are critical to the health of the state. Tearing away money from local governments threatens all of it.

“I call on our state legislators to reject the bill in its current form. It is wrong for the state legislature to insert itself between federal relief and the people who need it. In the face of a crisis like this one: it is irresponsible and immoral.”