Mayor Cantrell encourages residents and businesses to access utility bill assistance

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Cantrell is encouraging eligible residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19 to take advantage of important utility bill assistance programs.

“During this unprecedented crisis, the City of New Orleans has worked tirelessly to provide critical assistance for our residents and businesses, from health and safety to housing and economic stability. Ensuring that utilities remain accessible and affordable to our residents and businesses is of the utmost importance,” said Mayor Cantrell. “At this time, I want to make sure that eligible utility customers are aware of the significant financial assistance that is now available and encourage them to take advantage of the assistance as soon as possible.”

There are a variety of billing assistance programs that are now available for customers of Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans. These programs can be found alongside the City’s other assistance programs on the NOLA Ready website here.

“This one-of-a-kind assistance program for New Orleanians is focused on providing direct bill assistance to those most economically impacted by the pandemic. The economic toll of the pandemic continues to build, so we knew we needed to match the great need with a significant relief package to help our people get through these tough times. The bill credits last for four months and not only come at no cost to other ratepayers, these serve to offset future costs that would have been passed on to all due to the economic downturn. Those offset costs, therefore, save all ratepayers money over time,” said Utilities Committee Chair, Councilmember Helena Moreno.

“Entergy New Orleans joins Mayor Cantrell and the City Council in their commitment to balancing the economic well-being of New Orleanians with safely reopening the City,” said David Ellis, President and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “That is why the City Council Cares bill relief program is so important. The City Council Cares Program will only be accepting applications through October unless funds are depleted sooner. So we encourage customers to apply for the program now to ensure that they have access to help with bills while funds are available.”

Some of the programs provide direct financial assistance, while others provide payment plans and other billing options to assist customers. Together, the programs provide more than $25 million in assistance for power and water customers in New Orleans who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Because these funds are limited, it is important that eligible customers take advantage of opportunities while they are still available. More information about the key programs is provided below.

For customers of Entergy New Orleans, there are a variety of programs available including:

Entergy New Orleans “Council Cares Program”

Entergy New Orleans (ENO) and the City Council recognize the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the New Orleans economy, and in particular Entergy New Orleans customers. The City Council Cares (CCC) Program provides bill payment assistance of up to $400 for customers who became unemployed on or after March 16, 2020, the effective date of the City of New Orleans “Stay Home” Order. To apply, text CCC to 69516, call (504) 493-7004, visit one of ENO’s two New Orleans walk-in customer care centers or visit the website here.

For frequently asked questions about this program visit the website here.

Entergy New Orleans Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan

Entergy New Orleans has implemented an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that includes flexible options extending time to pay and waiving late fees with payment arrangements. Any residential or commercial customer that is experiencing financial hardship is eligible to take up to six months to pay the current bill and/or unpaid balances. To access payment options, visit the website here.

Entergy New Orleans LIHEAP, Administered through Total Community Action

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a program that provides money to help individuals with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes. To schedule an appointment to see if you qualify for assistance, call Total Community Action at (504) 324-8609. To learn more about how to access LIHEAP support, visit the website here.

Entergy provides a variety of assistance programs and billing options available on its website here.

All of these utility assistance programs and other essential information can be found on the NOLA Ready website here.