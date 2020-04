NEW ORLEANS – With over 200 deaths from coronavirus in Orleans Parish, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has convened a death care task force on how to properly take care of coronavirus victims, including saying goodbye.

Some of the guidelines include that only those wearing protective gear can handle the deceased.

As far as funerals go, immediate family members may be in attendance during burials, while others can watch online.

For a full list of guidelines, visit ready.nola.gov.