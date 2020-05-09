May 9 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 31,417 with 2,194 deaths

Jefferson Parish has now surpassed Orleans Parish in coronavirus cases

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 31,417.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,194.

Of the 31,417 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,359 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 185 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 20,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Jefferson Parish has now surpassed Orleans Parish in coronavirus cases.

Jefferson Parish now has 6,679 cases and 396 deaths, while Orleans Parish has 6,674 confirmed cases, with 463 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.