May 8 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 550 new cases overnight

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 554 new cases overnight.

An additional 8 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,433.

The total number of cases statewide is now 461,773.

There are currently 331 infected people hospitalized, and 36 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,750,286 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,319,032 (as of May 8).