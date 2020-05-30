May 30 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 39,577 with 2,680 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 39,577.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,680.

Of the 39,577 cases in Louisiana right now, 674 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 84 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 28,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.