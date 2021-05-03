May 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 700 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 769 new cases overnight.

An additional 11 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,393.

The total number of cases statewide is now 459,340.

There are currently 302 infected people hospitalized, and 38 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,630,581 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,236,489 (as of May 2).