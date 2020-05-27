May 27 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 38,497 with 2,617 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 38,497.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,617.

Of the 38,497 cases in Louisiana right now, 798 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 100 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 28,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.