May 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 410 new cases overnight.

An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,562.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites now open in New Orleans metro area

The total number of cases statewide is now 469,864.

There are currently 267 infected people hospitalized, and 30 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,938,970 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,428,799 (as of May 24).