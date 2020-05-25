May 25 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 37,809 with 2,585 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 37,809.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,585.

Of the 37,809 cases in Louisiana right now, 813 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 102 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 26,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.