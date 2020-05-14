May 14 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 33,489 with 2,351 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 33,489.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,351.

Of the 33,489 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,193 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 140 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 22,600 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Jefferson Parish has now surpassed Orleans Parish in coronavirus cases.

Jefferson Parish now has 6,860 cases and 423 deaths, while Orleans Parish has 6,768 confirmed cases, with 482 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.