May 12 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 32,050 with 2,281 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 32,050.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,281.

Of the 32,050 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,320 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 146 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 22,600 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Jefferson Parish has now surpassed Orleans Parish in coronavirus cases.

Jefferson Parish now has 6,789 cases and 405 deaths, while Orleans Parish has 6,718 confirmed cases, with 477 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.