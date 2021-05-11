Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

May 11 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 600 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 634 new cases overnight.

An additional 13 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,451.

The total number of cases statewide is now 463,517.

There are currently 320 infected people hospitalized, and 31 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,630,581 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,236,489 (as of May 4).

