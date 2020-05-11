May 11 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 31,815 with 2,242 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 31,815.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,242.

Of the 31,815 cases in Louisiana right now, 1,310 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 157 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH believes more than 22,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Jefferson Parish has now surpassed Orleans Parish in coronavirus cases.

Jefferson Parish now has 6,755 cases and 402 deaths, while Orleans Parish has 6,693 confirmed cases, with 470 deaths.

The pair of metro parishes have led the state with the highest numbers of cases and deaths since almost day one of the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.