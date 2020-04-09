Masks returned to makeshift hospital after official’s arrest

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

NEWS ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said 80 respirator masks have been returned to a makeshift hospital for recovering coronavirus patients in New Orleans after being stolen by a high-ranking official.

The convention center’s director of public safety was arrested over the weekend and charged with one count of malfeasance in office.

State Police said Vernon Giscombe admitted to asking two employees to bring him boxes filled with N95 masks. The masks were for medical workers staffing the 1,000-bed hospital built inside the center.

Troopers recovered the 80 masks at Giscombe’s home and they were later returned. It’s unclear whether Giscombe had an attorney.