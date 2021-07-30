Masks required in New Orleans, some businesses take added measures

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is once again under a mask mandate and everyone vaccinated or not must wear a mask indoors.

Some popular clubs are taking COVID precautions even further telling customers to show proof of vaccination at the door.

As the Delta variant dangerously spreads, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is going back to what she says works.

“All of our people need to mask up,” Cantrell said.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks are now mandatory indoors across Orleans Parish and recommended outdoors in large crowds. Cantrell and her health team stress the Delta variant is more aggressive and deadlier.

“From two weeks old to two years old to four years old, you cannot make it up. Our children are dying,” Cantrell said.

To slow the spread, Cantrell is also ordering city employees and city contractors get vaccinated. More than 71% of city employees have their shot, but Cantrell said that number is not good enough.

“I’m worried about losing city employees as it relates to death due to this virus. We need to protect our people.”

Like hospitals, New Orleans EMS is also overwhelmed. COVID is impacting the city’s 911 response.

New Orleans medical director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno said, “With so much viral transmission out there, this is crucial to keeping us safe until we’re fully vaccinated.”

Cantrell said, “We’re urging the private sector and the business community to to go the extra mile so that we’re all doing what we can to protect our people.”

Businesses like D.B.A. on Frenchmen Street are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get inside.

“People are looking forward to a safe place to come and listen to music. The people who didn’t know about it have been pleasant and understanding,” said Lara Desmond, D.B.A. bar manager.

Moments after Cantrell’s press conference, Desmond changed the bar’s signage to say “indoor masking is required.”

“If you don’t protect the health of venue staff, the performers, our culture bearers, and the fans, you will lose it. We’re all about protecting the health first,” Desmond said.

The LA Wallet is an application you can download on your phone to have a digital copy of your vaccination card on you at all times.