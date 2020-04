GRETNA, La. – Originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, the City of Gretna’s mask distribution is being moved due to inclement weather.

The mask distribution for Gretna residents will now be Thursday, April 30 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Mel Ott Multipurpose center (2301 Belle Chasse Highway).

The distribution is drive-thru only.

If you have any questions, you can call Gretna City Hall at (504) 363-1500.