Mask distribution in Hammond

Hammond, LA- If you’re in need of a mask, thousands will be distributed in Hammond this Friday. More than 2 million masks were donated to the city from the Hanes Clothing company.

Two masks per vehicle will be handed out. Hammond residents must show proof of residency. The masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis until the supply runs out.

Residents can pick-up their masks from one of the following locations:



City Hall drive-thru at 310 E. Charles St. where you pay water bills. (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)



Hammond Recreation Department at 601 W. Coleman Ave. (8 a.m.– 2 p.m.)



Residents will not have to get out of their cars. City staff will hand out the masks.