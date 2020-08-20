Mask distribution for Gretna residents on August 20

GRETNA, La. – The City of Gretna will hold a second mask distribution for residents on Thursday, August 20.

The masks will be distributed between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. or until the masks run out. Pick-up will be at the Mel Ott Multipurpose Center located at 2301 Belle Chasse Highway.

Pick-up is drive-thru only beginning at Gretna Blvd. and Pike Drive. Vehicles can then continue on Gretna Blvd. to the Multipurpose Center and then turn right into the parking lot. Vehicles will exit on 23rd St. to Belle Chasse Highway.

Each vehicle will receive one pack of 5 masks.

Any questions regarding mask-up can be directed to Gretna City Hall at (504) 363-1500.