Maryland lifts COVID-19 state of emergency, Hogan says

FILE – In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with the Maryland state flag on it following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order sought by people challenging Hogan’s stay-at-home order in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Hogan announces the end of the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

Effective July 1 masks will no longer be required in any setting, including schools, camps, and child care facilities in the state of Maryland. Although, businesses and other workplaces are allowed to set their own policies, but there will not be a legal mandate from the state requiring masks at any location.

“I am so proud of our state and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

Hogan also stated that July 1 will begin a 45-day grace period in Maryland through August 15, where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed in the state to complete the transition out of the pandemic.