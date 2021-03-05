March 5 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana surpasses more than 9,700 deaths statewide

NEW ORLEANS — More than 9,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 504 new cases overnight.

An additional 30 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 9,716.

The total number of cases statewide is now 433,045.

There are currently 538 infected people hospitalized, and 77 of those patients are on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 415,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus (as of March 1).